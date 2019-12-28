|
|
Sherry J.
Shellhamer
Sherry J. Shellhamer, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, companion, 65, of White Bear, Summit Hill, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem, surrounded by her family.
Born in Potts-
town, she was the daughter of the late Stanley J. Dwojak and Shirley (Brode) Dwojak. She was also predeceased by her step-
mother, Marian (Ondick) Dwojak.
She was survived by daughters, Janeane Leggett and her husband, Michael, of New Ringgold, Justine M. Evans and her companion, Douglas Springer, of Tamaqua, Jillian N. Shellhamer of Summit Hill; son, Jason DeMarco of Jim Thorpe; companion, John Zwiesdak of Summit Hill; brothers, Stanley Dwojak of Pottstown, David Dwojak and his wife, Cindy, of Bechtelsville; grandchildren, Samantha, Olivia, Richard, Jacob, Lucia, Grady, Nina and Neri.
A 1972 graduate of Pius X of Pottstown, Sherry was a certified respiratory therapist, and earned her cosmetology certification from Carbon County Vo-Tech. She worked as a paraprofessional for emotional children at the Panther Valley School District Intermediate School.
She was a member of St. Joseph's R.C.C. of the Panther Valley, and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, crafts and riding motorcycles.
Sherry's most favorite time was spent with family and friends.
Services: A funeral service, outside of Mass, will be held at 8:15 p.m. Monday at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa to officiate. Friends may call at 5 p.m. at the funeral home until the time of services.
Memorials in her name are should be sent to Jillian Shellhamer, 29 W. White Bear Drive, Summit Hill, PA 18250 to offset expenses.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Sherry may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 28, 2019