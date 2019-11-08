|
Mrs. Shirley B. Wilhjelm
Mrs. Shirley Berlin Wilhjelm, 92, went to be with Our Lord on Nov. 3, 2019. At the time, she was a longtime resident of Dallas, TX.
Born on Jan. 13, 1927, in Newfoundland, PA, she was a daughter of the late Alan and Mary (Lance) Berlin.
She grew up in Lehighton and graduated in 1945 from Lehighton High School. She went on to Hiram College in Hiram, OH, earning a degree in English, and earned her master's degree from Columbia College. It was her lifelong dream to be an English teacher.
She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Lehighton.
After college, she taught English for one year in New Jersey and then joined the Special Services. While serving in Munich, Germany, she met Richard Wilhjelm. They were married for 12 years and had one child, a daughter, Kim A. Wilhjelm.
Shirley taught in and around the Chagrin Falls, OH, area for several years.
After remarrying, she relocated to Norwich, N.Y., where she finishedher career as an English teacher at the Norwich High School for another 14 years.
Shirley loved to teach young minds, allowing them to grow into wonderful adults. Many of her students kept in close touch after she retired in 1982. Some still asked if she remembered how to spell Shift.
After retiring, she moved to Dallas to be near her daughter. She enjoyed reading a book a day, watching her beloved Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys, as well as traveling the world with her daughter.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alan Berlin, MD, mother, Mary Berlin Christman, stepfather, Robert Christman, MD, brother, Robert Christman, MD, and wife Ruth.
Surviving in addition to her daughter Kim are a brother Lewis, and his wife, Mary, nephew, Robert Christman, MD, and Robert's wife, Joann, and their children, Maddie and Michael; nephew, Lewis Christman, and Lewis' daughter, Olivia, and Robert and Ruth's daughters, Connie, Cindy and Carol.
Service: Services are pending at the Rest Haven Funeral Home, Rockwall, TX, followed by interment. As animals were one of her many loves, contributions in her name may be made to Stray Dog Inc. of Mabank, TX, or to an animal rescue entity of choice.
Published in Times News on Nov. 8, 2019