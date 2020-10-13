1/
Shirley C. Christman
Shirley C. Christman
Shirley C. (Mackes) Christman, 85, of Woodbridge Road, Kunkletown, Eldred Township, Monroe County, died peacefully Thursday, Oct 8, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Manor, Stroudsburg. She was the wife of the late Wilbur J. Christman, who passed in 2006.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Simon P. and Florence E. (Parsons) Mackes-Halada.
Shirley was employed as a machine operator by Classic Casuals Garment Co., Kunkletown, and later as a cook for Brookmont Nursing and Rehab Center.
Shirley enjoyed shopping and was known for her cooking and baking.
Survivors: daughters, Kathy Christman of Brodheadsville, and Lori A. Christman of Kunkletown; sons, Chris, and wife Nancy, of Brodheadsville, and Scott, and wife Marie, of Bowmanstown; two granddaughters, Krysta and Amber; great-granddaughter, Aiyana; sister, Sharon Haupt of Lititz, Lancaster County; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters, Evelyn Mackes, Gloria Wilkinson, Alice Steigerwalt; brothers, Ronald "Sponk", John Halada II; and stepfather, John Halada.
Services: Memorial services, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: To the family, c/o funeral home.



Published in Times News on Oct. 13, 2020.
