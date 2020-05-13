|
Shirley E. Greene
Shirley E. Greene, 85, of Franklin Avenue, Palmerton, died on Sunday afternoon, April 26, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus, Easton.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Clayton L. and Esther I. (Berk) Greene.
Shirley was employed as a secretary for the White-Westinghouse Company of the Lehigh Valley. Previously, she worked in the same capacity for the former N.J. Zinc Co., Pal-merton.
Shirley was a member of the Living Hope Lighthouse EC Church, 3rd Street, Palmerton.
Survivors: sister, Gloria M. DeLuna of Palmerton; and two nephews.
Services: Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Living Hope Lighthouse EC Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Times News on May 13, 2020