Shirley E. Greene

Shirley E. Greene Obituary
Shirley E. Greene
Shirley E. Greene, 85, of Franklin Avenue, Palmerton, died on Sunday afternoon, April 26, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus, Easton.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Clayton L. and Esther I. (Berk) Greene.
Shirley was employed as a secretary for the White-Westinghouse Company of the Lehigh Valley. Previously, she worked in the same capacity for the former N.J. Zinc Co., Pal-merton.
Shirley was a member of the Living Hope Lighthouse EC Church, 3rd Street, Palmerton.
Survivors: sister, Gloria M. DeLuna of Palmerton; and two nephews.
Services: Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Living Hope Lighthouse EC Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Times News on May 13, 2020
