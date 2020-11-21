Shirley F. Mertz
Shirley F. Mertz, 86, of Lehighton passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lehigh-
ton.
She was the wife of the late Franklin Mertz, who died in 2008.
Born on Aug. 6, 1934, in Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late William and Carrie (May) Blose. She was a graduate of Lehighton Area High School.
Shirley worked as a sewing machine operator for various mills and worked for the Agency of Aging in Palmerton.
She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Lehighton.
Shirley enjoyed crocheting, playing the piano and especially loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Frank Mertz, husband of Tammy of Lehighton; daughters, Judy Kane and Kathy, wife of Scott Moyer, both of Lehighton; grandchildren, Heather, wife of Don Ginder, Adam Koch, husband of Matt Koerner, Josh Mertz, Julie, wife of Dan Frey, Cody Moyer, fiancé of Janine Valerio, Jade, wife of Devin Andrew, Mitchell Moyer, husband of Katie and Klarissa Mertz; great-
grandchildren, Haley, Payton, Abby, Ally and Bennett; niece, Yvonne DiSalvo; and nephew, William Sendel, husband of Diane. She was predeceased by her sister, Catherine Sendel.
Services: Private family services will be held. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com
.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion U.C.C., 225 Iron St., Lehighton, PA 18235, or Alzheimer's Association
at www.alzfdn.org
.