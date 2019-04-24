Shirley I. Reigel

Shirley I. Reigel, 87, formerly of Summit Hill, Allentown, Lake Hauto and, most recently, Pittsburgh, passed away on April 21, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family.

Born on July 21, 1931, in Hazelton, she raised her family in Allentown.

Shirley was originally employed as a telephone operator in Lansford, and later worked at Muhlenberg College, Allentown.

She was a devoted wife and loving mother, Nana and Great-Nana.

Shirley was incredibly kind, funny, good natured and willing to help anyone at any time.

Surviving are five daughters, Sherry (Tim) Chappell of Pittsburgh, Janet (Thomas) Branchide and Joy Edwards, both of Lansford, Bonnie (Andy) Kelsey of Middletown, Md., and Tammy (John) Chafos of Bridgewater, N.J.; eight beloved grandchildren, Greg Chappell, Kelly (Chappell) O'Leary (David), Sarah and Cassandra Branchide, Ryan and David Kelsey, Costa and Nick Chafos; three adored great-granddaughters, Lydia, Abigail and Naomi O'Leary; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Reigel; parents, Morgan and Irene (Weston) Clayton; and a sister, Doris (Clayton) Yasson.

Service: Friends will be received at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m., directed by Pastor David T. O'Leary. Into the Lord's care, she will be laid to rest at the Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery, Summit Hill. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com. Published in Times News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary