Mrs. Shirley Jane Tartar

Mrs. Shirley Jane Tartar, 82, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 17, at St. Luke's Hospital-Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Tartar Jr., who passed away, Nov. 12, 2003.

Born in Shenandoah on Friday, Sept. 18, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Albert Bainbridge and Cordelia (Schlear) Ba-inbridge Fritz .

Prior to her retir-ement, she was employed as the co-

owner of Tartars Amoco & Sporting Goods in Lehighton.

She was a member of Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, Tamaqua, the Ruby Red Royals Red Hat Society, Lehighton, the Rush Township Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, the Tamaqua Golden Agers, the Lehighton Touchdown Club, and the Mountain Laurel Radio Club with her late husband.

She previously served the Lehighton Community as a Girl Scout Leader, and coached the Lehighton Area Knee High Army Football cheerleaders and track team.

In her spare time she could be found crocheting and going on bused casino and dinner show trips with her friends and family.

Surviving are two daughters, Shirley J., wife of Lamont D. Rodgers Jr., of Lehighton, and Jody Ann, wife of Charles R. Bachert of New Ringgold; two sons, Joseph A. Tartar III, and his wife Tammy, of Lehighton, and Scott A. Tartar, and his wife Karen, of Coaldale; two sisters, Kay Brown of Tamaqua and Jennie Lee, wife of Ronald Ganis, of Delaware; two brothers, Ronald Bainbridge, and his wife Connie, of Delaware, and Drew Bainbridge, and his wife Emily of Virginia; nine grandchildren, 17 great-

grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a sister, Joan Wesner; and a brother, Kenneth Butry.

Service: Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Bethany EC Church, 223 E. Broad St. Tamaqua, PA 18252. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com. Published in Times News on July 19, 2019