ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
The Union Hill Cemetery
Union Hill Road
Shirley M. Miller


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley M. Miller Obituary
Mrs. Shirley M.
Miller
Mrs. Shirley M. Miller, 83, of Union Hill, Franklin Township, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. She was the wife of Roy Miller Jr. They were married for 63 years on March 10, 2019.
Prior to retir-ing, she was a mill wor-ker in the garment industry. She previously worked for Wisbie's Mills and The Freed Glass Co., Perkasie.
Born on Thursday, May 30, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Mary (Ritzauer) Moser.
A family-oriented person, she enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Michelle M., wife of Ronald Ketchledge of Long Run, Franklin Township; two sons, Roy, and his companion, Loretta Goida, of Quakertown, and Steven, and his wife, Tara, in Florida; two sisters, Wendy Moser of Summit Hill and Sherry Thompson of Ashfield; a brother, Frank Moser, and his wife, Jean, of Lehighton; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by three sisters, Carol Rehrig, Linda Hibbler and Judith Moser; and seven brothers, Denny, Richard, Lawrence, Larry, Lance, Terry and Paul.
Service: Graveside memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, Union Hill Cemetery, Union Hill Road, with Mrs. Carol Roberts officiating. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to the Carbon Co. Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 21, 2019
