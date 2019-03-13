Mrs. Shirley Marie Troutman

Mrs. Shirley Marie Troutman, 86, of Franklin Township, passed into eternal rest on Monday, March 11, at the Victorian Manor Assisted Living,

Lehigh-

ton. She was the wife of the late Sherwood W. Troutman, who passed away Oct. 19, 2008.

Born in Lehighton, on Saturday, Sept. 24, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Arlington C. and Margaret A. (Schmaltz) Serfass.

Prior to her retirement she was employed by the Lehighton Area School District as a cafeteria worker. She formerly worked in retail sales for the GC Murphy store in Lehighton and Sears & Roebuck.

Shirley was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mahoning, where she sang on the parish choir and taught Sunday School.

A loving wife and mother, she supported her family's endeavors and also formerly volunteered her time as a cub scout den mother.

Surviving are two daughters, Lindsay, wife of Donald Neff, of Lehighton, and Lisa, wife of Terry Moyer of Lehighton; two sons, Bruce Troutman, and his wife Carol, of Willow Street, and Barry Troutman, and his wife Michele, of Lehighton; eight grandchildren, Bruce Jr., Shane, Gatona, Terene, Jamie, Kelly, Caitlin and Haley, nine great-grandchildren, Mason, Cody, Connor, Mia, Charlie, Rory, Khloe, Kash and Jaxon; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a brother, Arthur C. Serfass; and a sister, Regina Downs.

Service: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 826 Mahoning Drive West, Lehighton, with the Rev. John F. Hazle Jr. officiating. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Interment in St. John's Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Victorian Manor, 3 Lentz Ave., Lehighton, PA 18235, for the enjoyment of the residents and staff for the loving kindness and support Mrs. Troutman received. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.