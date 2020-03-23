Home

Shirley Snyder Obituary
Shirley Snyder
Shirley Snyder, 85, formerly of Carbon County, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Rodney "Bubba" Snyder Jr.
Born in Weissport, she was a daughter of the late John Raymond Wolfe Sr. and Lucy Suzanna (Strohl) Wolfe.
Shirley worked in a local garment factory.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Packerton.
Surviving is a sister, Josephine Nariani, and her husband Lou, of New Ringgold; four sisters-in-
law, Thema White of Lehighton, Dolores Ockenhouse, and her husband Lamont, of Lehighton, Sharon Wolfe of Parryville and Naarah Snyder of Albrightsville; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Arlene, Carole and Delphine; brothers, Edward, Wayne, John Jr. and James Franklin; sister-
in-law, Irene Stack; brothers-in-law, Robert "Inky" Snyder and Claude Snyder.
Service: Funeral service will be private due to current public health regulations. Interment, Packerton Cemetery, Lehighton. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at
www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 23, 2020
