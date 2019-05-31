Shirley Valentine

Shirley Valentine, 81, of Tamaqua, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial in Coaldale.

Born Monday, Feb. 7, 1938, in Coaldale, a daughter of the late William E., and Catherine (Tomchick) Davis.

Surviving are sons, James E. Valentine Jr., and his wife Allison, of Lehighton, and Zachary J. Valentine, and his fiancee, Jaclyn Fernandez of Jersey City, NJ; daughter, Vicki Lynn Valentine of Tamaqua; sisters, Carol Dean, wife of Doug, of Schuylkill Haven, Christine Noecker, wife of Charles, of Schuylkill Haven, and Janice Barr, wife of Charles of Pine Grove; grandchildren, Alexis, Adam, Mallory, Makenna, Autumn, Raina, Robert Jr. and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Michael and Carlos.

She was predeceased by her husband, James E. Valentine Sr.; daughter, Kerri A. Klatka; and brother, Donald Davis.

A graduate of Coaldale High School, Shirley was a longtime member of St. John U.C.C. of Tamaqua. She enjoyed football, puzzles, and knitting; however, her life was devoted to caring for her family.

Service: A graveside funeral service was held at 3:30 p.m. today in St. Jerome Catholic Church Cemetery, Tamaqua.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com Published in Times News on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary