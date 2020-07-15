1/
Simone K. Solt
1941 - 2020
Simone K. Solt, 78, of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, in the at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton.
She worked as a sewing machine operator for Scotty's Fashions, Lehighton, for many years before retiring.
Born on Nov. 16, 1941, in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Ray W. and Emily A. (Sutters) Fisher.
She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Tamaqua.
Surviving are a son, William H. Solt Jr., and his wife, Lisa, of Palmerton; and two grandchildren, Valerie and Ryan.
She was also predeceased by a brother, Gilbert M. Fisher.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1153
