Simone K. Solt
Simone K. Solt, 78, of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, in the at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton.
She worked as a sewing machine operator for Scotty's Fashions, Lehighton, for many years before retiring.
Born on Nov. 16, 1941, in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Ray W. and Emily A. (Sutters) Fisher.
She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Tamaqua.
Surviving are a son, William H. Solt Jr., and his wife, Lisa, of Palmerton; and two grandchildren, Valerie and Ryan.
She was also predeceased by a brother, Gilbert M. Fisher.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
