Spener H. Diehl
Spener H. Diehl, 91, of Franklin Township, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. He was the husband of Bertha P. (Kibler) Diehl for 40 years.
Prior to retiring, he was an equipment operator and a member of the Local 542 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Fort Wash-ington.
His photo, at left, was taken on his 91st birthday on July 31, 2020.
Born in Big Creek, he was a son of the late Harry L. and Ida (Bollinger) Diehl.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Albrightsville, the Lehighton V.F.W. Post and the Shriners (since 1974).
Surviving in addition to his widow is a sister, Gloria Farbstein of Falls Church, VA.
He was also preceded in death by siblings, Carrie, Charles, Alvin, George, David and Victor.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport, with the Rev. Anthony Pagotto officiating. Interment with military honors, St. Paul's Cemetery, Albrightsville.


Published in Times News on Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mayes-Melber Funeral Home
200 Franklin St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-0510
