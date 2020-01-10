Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Stacy Redclift
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stacy Ann Redclift

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stacy Ann Redclift Obituary
Mrs. Stacy Ann
Redclift
Mrs. Stacy Ann Redclift, 48, of Coaldale, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest Campus, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Sean Redclift.
She was a CNA for the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, Lehighton, and the Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Tamaqua.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of Carol Danchak, and her husband, Ronald, of Coaldale, and the late George Paton Sr.
She was a 1989 graduate of Panther Valley High School.
She was of the Presbyterian faith.
Stacy enjoyed digging antique bottles and collecting them. She also enjoyed thrift shopping and crafting, and refurbishing and painting antique furniture as well as other items.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Alexander Redclift of Coaldale; two daughters, Savannah Williams, and her husband, Gary, of Summit Hill, and Hailey Redclift, and her fiancé, Anthony Gabriele, of Nanticoke; a brother, George Paton, and family of Summit Hill; her favorite grandsons, Orion Williams and Mason Williams; and her dogs, Emma, Buddy and Benji.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Contributions in her name may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134. Online condolences can be offered at
www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stacy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -