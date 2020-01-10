|
Mrs. Stacy Ann
Redclift
Mrs. Stacy Ann Redclift, 48, of Coaldale, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest Campus, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Sean Redclift.
She was a CNA for the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, Lehighton, and the Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Tamaqua.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of Carol Danchak, and her husband, Ronald, of Coaldale, and the late George Paton Sr.
She was a 1989 graduate of Panther Valley High School.
She was of the Presbyterian faith.
Stacy enjoyed digging antique bottles and collecting them. She also enjoyed thrift shopping and crafting, and refurbishing and painting antique furniture as well as other items.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Alexander Redclift of Coaldale; two daughters, Savannah Williams, and her husband, Gary, of Summit Hill, and Hailey Redclift, and her fiancé, Anthony Gabriele, of Nanticoke; a brother, George Paton, and family of Summit Hill; her favorite grandsons, Orion Williams and Mason Williams; and her dogs, Emma, Buddy and Benji.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Contributions in her name may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134. Online condolences can be offered at
Published in Times News on Jan. 10, 2020