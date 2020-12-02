1/
Stanford A. Bollinger
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanford A. Bollinger
Stanford A. "Skip" Bollinger, 82, of Tamaqua, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Danielsville.
Prior to retiring, he was employed as an automotive detailer.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Mahlon and Vinetta (Eckhart) Bollinger. He was a former member of Dinkey Memorial Church, Ashfield.
Skip enjoyed the outdoors and working with his hands.
Surviving are two sisters, Marie Reinhart of Tamaqua and Catherine Miller of Lehighton; a stepson, Troy Heiland, and his wife, Angie, of Laurys Station, and their son, Torin; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley and Sterling; and four sisters, Alvista Bollinger, Eleanor Green, Alma Burbes and Pansy Heffelfinger.
Service: Call 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Private service for immediate family with the Rev. Anthony P. Pagotto officiating. Interment, New Towa-mensing Cemetery, Palmerton. CDC guide-lines will be followed; social distancing and masks are required. Online condolences can be offered at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartman Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved