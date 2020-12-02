Stanford A. Bollinger
Stanford A. "Skip" Bollinger, 82, of Tamaqua, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Danielsville.
Prior to retiring, he was employed as an automotive detailer.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Mahlon and Vinetta (Eckhart) Bollinger. He was a former member of Dinkey Memorial Church, Ashfield.
Skip enjoyed the outdoors and working with his hands.
Surviving are two sisters, Marie Reinhart of Tamaqua and Catherine Miller of Lehighton; a stepson, Troy Heiland, and his wife, Angie, of Laurys Station, and their son, Torin; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley and Sterling; and four sisters, Alvista Bollinger, Eleanor Green, Alma Burbes and Pansy Heffelfinger.
Service: Call 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Private service for immediate family with the Rev. Anthony P. Pagotto officiating. Interment, New Towa-mensing Cemetery, Palmerton. CDC guide-lines will be followed; social distancing and masks are required. Online condolences can be offered at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com
.