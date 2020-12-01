In Loving Memory of Stanley Karnish

(April 13th, 1938 - December 1st, 2012)



I've finished life's chores assigned to me,

So I'm on a boat headed out to sea.

Please send along my fishing pole,

For I've been invited to the fishin' hole.



Where every day is a day to fish,

To fill your heart with every wish.

Don't worry, or feel sad for me,

I'm fishin' with the Master of the sea.



We will miss each other for a while,

But you will come and bring your smile.

That won't be long you will see,

Till we're together you and me.



To all of those that think of me,

Be happy as I go out to sea.

If others wonder why I'm missin'

Just tell 'em I've gone fishin'.



Missed by your family





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store