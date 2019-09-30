Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Walck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley P. Walck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley P. Walck Obituary
Stanley P. Walck
On Sept. 1, 2019, Stanley P. Walck, 84, passed away. He was the beloved husband of Dolores (Devin) Walck, loving father of Stanley Jr. (Colleen), Kathleen (John) Pluck, Keith, Diane (Bill) Staas, Kevin (Cheryl) and the late Michael and Theresa.
Also survived by seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (and the late Frank) Hunadi; and niece Pat (Gary) Rex.
He was born in Mauch Chunk and resided in Pine Hill, N.J.
Stanley proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.
He was a member of the NRA, American Legion and Marine Corps League.
Donations to Deborah Hospital Foundation, 20 Pine Mill Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08105.
The Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home, Clementon, NJ, was in charge of arrangements. Services were already held. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.