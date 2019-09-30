|
|
Stanley P. Walck
On Sept. 1, 2019, Stanley P. Walck, 84, passed away. He was the beloved husband of Dolores (Devin) Walck, loving father of Stanley Jr. (Colleen), Kathleen (John) Pluck, Keith, Diane (Bill) Staas, Kevin (Cheryl) and the late Michael and Theresa.
Also survived by seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (and the late Frank) Hunadi; and niece Pat (Gary) Rex.
He was born in Mauch Chunk and resided in Pine Hill, N.J.
Stanley proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.
He was a member of the NRA, American Legion and Marine Corps League.
Donations to Deborah Hospital Foundation, 20 Pine Mill Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08105.
The Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home, Clementon, NJ, was in charge of arrangements. Services were already held. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 30, 2019