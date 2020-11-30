Stephanie S. McCullion

Stephanie S. McCullion, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, 86, of Summit Hill, left this world peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at her daughter Adrianne's home in York.

The love of her life, Lawrence C. McCullion, passed away in 2016. They were married for 57 years at the time of his passing.

She is survived by her sons, Lawrence, and his wife Pamela, of Summit Hill, Terrence, and his wife Barbara, of Lehighton, Gerald of Milledgeville, Georgia, Dwayne, and his wife, Lisa of Corpus Christi, Texas; daughters, Adrianne, wife of Vincent Tranchitella, of York, Miriam, wife of Karl Maehrer, of Allentown, Dana, wife of Jim Kelleher, of Coopersburg, Diane, wife of Steven Carrington, of Cincinnati, Ohio; 29 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Stephanie was also an incredible cook and passionate gardener. Her molasses cake, apple pie and sticky buns are legendary and continue to be passed down through generations. She was also famous for her binge watching of "crime shows," a few of her favorites being NCIS and CSI.

Stephanie was also a Licensed Practical Nurse. She provided care to homebound patients. She was always compassionate and was happiest when taking care of others.

Mrs. McCullion was the co-founder of L&S Electrical, White Bear.

She was a member of St. John XXIII Roman Catholic Church in Tamaqua, and a former member of St. Joseph's Parish in Summit Hill.

Born in Summit Hill, she was a daughter of the late Maria Striz and John Lukac.

Stephanie was predeceased by her sister, Millie Lukac; brothers, Joseph, Michael and Theodore Lukac and Paul Lucas.

Service: Private arrangements have been entrusted to the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., York.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store