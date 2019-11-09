Home

George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
Stephen E. Barron Obituary
Stephen E. Barron
Stephen E. Barron, 47, of Palmer Township, passed away unexpectedly at St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson on Tuesday, Nov. 05, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Rachel M. (Burrell) Barron. Together they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Oct. 24.
Born in Wilson Borough, he was the son of William R. Barron and his wife, Roberta, of Victor, N.Y., and Judith (Kish) Barron and her companion, Rocco J. Presto, of Palmer Township.
He was a graduate of Pen Argyl High School, Class of 1990. Stephen co-owned and operated Eastern Area Locating LLC, an underground utility detection firm in Palmer Township. He also worked as a part-time courier for LabCorp.
Prior to the start up of his company, Stephen was employed by USIC Locating Services in King of Prussia, where he worked for several years as a utility locator.
He was a life member of the Wilson Republican Club.
An avid sportsman, Stephen enjoyed soccer, Indy Car racing, and was a Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Most importantly, he cherished time spent with his sons.
In addition to his loving wife, Rachel, and his parents, he is survived by two sons, Tyler W. and Chase J., both at home; a sister, JoLynn Engler and her husband, Thomas, of Plainfield Township; parent-in-laws, David C. Jr. and Mary (Potocnie) Burrell, of Lansford; a brother-in-law, David C. Burrell III and his wife, Jennifer, of Danielsville; a niece, Lindsay Hower and her husband, Dylan; and two nephews, Charles and William Burrell.
Services: Friends and relatives are invited to attend a viewing on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the George G. Beensing Funeral Home Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Moorestown-Bath. Burial will be private.
Published in Times News on Nov. 9, 2019
