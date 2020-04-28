Home

Stephen J. Kun Jr.
Stephen J. Kun Jr., 76 of Palmerton, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Born Sept. 14, 1943, in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Stephen and Mary (Szoke) Kun.
Stephen was a graduate of East Stroudsburg State Teachers College. After graduation he worked for 31 years as a science and physical education teacher for Pleasant Valley High School.
Stephen was an active member of the Palm-
erton Rod and Gun Club and Hungarian Club, Palmerton. Stephen was also an avid outdoorsmen, he loved hunting, fishing and bird watching.
Surviving are daughter, Melissa, wife of Richard DeSocio of Palmerton; brother, Ernest Kun, and wife Barbara, of Bryn Mawr; companion, Janet Shupp; two grandchildren, Elijah and Nika; nephew, Michael, and niece, Amanda.
Service: A memorial service will be held privately at the family's convenience. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart New Cemetery, Stony Ridge Road, Palmerton. The Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 28, 2020
