Stephen M. Vrablic, 84, of Lehighton, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. He was the husband of Jeanette H. (Herman) Vrablic. They were married for 62 years on Feb. 23, 2019.

Prior to ret-iring, he was a crane operator for No. 1 Constr-uction, Pittston.

Born in Lansford on Friday, Dec. 21, 1934, he was a son of the late John and Anna (Kostelnik) Vrablic.

He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lehighton, and a life member of Orioles Nest No. 183 and the Lehigh Fire Company No. 1, both of Lehighton.

A family oriented person, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter Kim, wife of Gary Schleicher, and a son Jeffrey, and his wife, Mary Jo, both of Lehighton; two sisters, Betty Robertshaw of White Bear and Judy Lapos of Bethlehem; a brother Robert of Summit Hill; four grandchildren, Dillon Vrablic and Jarrett, Jason and Judd Schleicher; six great-grandchildren, Cole, Hunter, Kaylee, Kenzie, Bryn and Blake; and nieces and nephews.

He was also predeceased by a grandson, Scott S. Vrablic, who died on Feb. 10 of this year.

Service: Private funeral service and interment at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.