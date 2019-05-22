Home

Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
Calling hours
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
Hometown, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
Hometown, PA
Stephen Opiela Obituary
Stephen Opiela
Stephen Opiela, 98, of Hometown, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hometown. He was the husband of Ruth (Martinez) Opiela. They were married for 69 years.
Prior to retiring, he owned and operated a bar and restaurant on Water Street and also at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan.
Born in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, New York, he was a son of the late Stanley and Katie (Bylciew) Opiela.
He was an Army Air Force veteran of World War II.
He was the last surviving uncle of the Opiela and Martinez families.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, Stephen of Hometown; a granddaughter, Emily of Jim Thorpe; and many nieces and nephews.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
Published in Times News on May 22, 2019
