Stephen W. Yuhas

Stephen W. Yuhas, 79, of W. 7th St, Jim Thorpe, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at home.

He was married to Carol (Hawk) Yuhas for 50 years before her passing on Nov. 17, 2013.

Born in East Mauch Chunk, he was a son of the late Stephen W. and Bertha (Gavornik)

Yuhas.

He was a very active member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church for his entire life.

He was a graduate of Mauch Chunk Catholic High School.

He served as a Yeoman Third Class in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1962

For several years he was employed at Blue Ridge Pressure Castings in Lehighton. He worked for the next 28 years as a final paint technician at Mack Trucks in Winnsboro, SC, before retiring in 2001.

Steve was an avid sports fan and loved the New York Yankees.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 304, Jim Thorpe, for 18 years.

Survivors: Son, Stephen W. Yuhas IV, and wife Rashunda, of Jim Thorpe; a daughter, Jennifer, wife of Tom Knowlton, of Virginia Beach, VA; sister, Ann Marie Ulshafer of Jim Thorpe; grandchildren, Hailey, Cameron, Mackenzie, Stephen, Brooklyn; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Roseanne, Thomas and John.

Service: A memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, in St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 526 North St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. James J. Ward officiating. Memorial visitation, 9-10 a.m. in the church. Interment, with military honors, will follow mass in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be sent to his church.

The Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.





