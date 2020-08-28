Rev. Sterling Asa Schnell
Rev. Sterling Asa Schnell, M. Div., 91, of Willow Grove Ave, Reading, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Reading Hospital due to complications from COVID-19.
He had shared 64 years of marriage with the late Lorraine Mae (Correll) Schnell before her passing in 2017.
Born in Leh-ighton, he was a son of the late Solomon and Florence (Brown) Schnell.
He was a Korean War veteran assigned to the U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division, 7th Regiment. He operated a heavy machine gun and was awarded three Bronze Star Medals and served as an assistant chaplain in Japan and Korea.
A graduate of the class of 1946 Lehighton Area High School, he continued his education at Franklin and Marshall College, 1955, and the Lancaster Theological Seminary, 1958.
He was ordained at his home church, St. Paul's Reformed Church, Big Creek, in 1958.
He was the president of the Correll/Smith family reunion for 16 years.
He was an institutional representative for the Boy Scouts of America.
Rev. Sterling was an avid public speaker, utilizing his ability to speak the Pennsylvania Dutch dialect at many different events.
He had a wonderful memory, loved telling jokes, told stories of his days in the Korean War. He enjoyed collecting everything in sight, most especially Santa items.
He served at Ziegel-Longswamp UCC, Topton, Solomon UCC, Bedminster, Friedens UCC, Lenhartsville, and First UCC, Apollo.
After retiring he served as a pulpit supply minister from 1992 to present time.
Survivors: children, Paul Solomon Schnell, and wife Rebecca, Maine; Kathleen Mae, wife of Richard Kunkel, of Lenhartsville; Carol Jane Raifsnider of Temple; Mark Preston Schnell, and wife Carol, Apollo; grandchildren, Brian and Sarah Schnell, Kenneth and Andrew Kunkel, Ahron Kercher and Alyssa Albright, Jennifer Hepler, eight great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers, Harold H. and Erwin A.; son-in-law, John W.A. Raifsnider; and great-grandson, Carson Hepler.
Service: Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at St. Paul's Union Cemetery, Big Creek, Lehighton. He will be buried on the day he would have turned 92.
The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at Legacy.com
