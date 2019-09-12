|
Sterling J. Scheller
Sterling J. Scheller, 89, of Jonas, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home, Kunkletown. He was the loving husband of the late Ann (George) Scheller. They celebrated 56 years of marriage together before her passing in 2010.
He was an assembler for Mack Trucks, Allentown, for 16 years before retiring in 1987. Prior to that, he worked for the Monroe County Dairy in McMichaels.
Born in Kunkletown, he was a son of the late Dewey Scheller and the late Irene (Haydt) Scheller.
He was a member of the Kunkletown Rod & Gun Club and the Polk Township Volunteer Fire Company.
Scheller was a U.S. Army veteran, having served as a corporal during the Korean Conflict.
Surviving are three sons, Kim, and his wife, Nadine, and Keith, and his wife, Roxanne, both of Saylorsburg, and Kurt, and his wife, Janice, of Jonas; a daughter-in-law, Maxine Scheller of Kresgeville; a brother, Norman, and his wife, Norma, of Effort; two sisters, Eva Knecht of Effort and Dorothy Roth of Belvidere, N.J.; five grandchildren, Krystal, wife of Jesse Oleksza of Nazareth, Erica, wife of Jon Smith of Jonas, Zachary Scheller, and his wife, Alexis, of Effort, Mallory Scheller of Freemansburg and Brandon Scheller of Saylorsburg; and three great-grandchildren, Connor, London and Mila.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Kevin D.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Interment, Middle Creek Cemetery. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg. Arrangements by Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Rt. 209, Brodheadsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Polk Township Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 103, Kresgeville, PA 18333, or the Kunkletown Rod & Gun Club, P.O. Box 596 Kunkletown, PA 18058. www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 12, 2019