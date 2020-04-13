|
|
Steve Batko Jr.
Steve Batko Jr., 84, of Palmerton, died on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown.
He was the husband of Diane K. (Heiney) Batko, with whom he shared 27 years of marriage this past March 27, 2020.
Born Feb. 15, 1936, in Palmerton, he was the son of the late Steve Batko Sr. and the late Anna (Resak) Batko.
Steve was last employed as a bricklayer for Furry Masonry, Palmerton, for 25 years until retiring in 2011. Prior to that, he worked as a bottler for the former Coca Cola Plant, Palmerton, for 20 years until its closing in 1986.
Steve was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Palmerton. He was a member of the Teamsters Local Union No. 773, Reading. He enjoyed being in the outdoors and hunting and his fishing trips to Canada.
He was a member of the Palmerton Rod & Gun Club, and others throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Steve leaves behind his wife Diane and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Estell Dietrick, Ann Vlossak, and Mary Sikorsky; and a nephew.
Service: Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton, is in charge of his arrangements. Contributions: May be made to St. John's Evan. Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 13, 2020