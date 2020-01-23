|
|
Steven G. Tierney
Steven G. Tierney, 39, of Polk Township, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in his home.
He worked as a lift operator at the Blue Mountain Resort, Palmerton.
Born on Sept. 29, 1980, in Secaucus, New Jersey, he was a son of Gregory Tierney and Vanessa (Ferrara) Scott.
He was a graduate of Palmerton Area High School and Lehigh-Carbon Community College with an associate's degree in criminal justice.
Steven enjoyed skiing, snowboarding and playing the guitar.
Surviving in addition to his mother and father are a son, Joseph David Tierney; two brothers, Joseph Scott and Gregory Tierney; and three sisters, Jessica Scott, Ashely Tierney and Christina Tierney.
Service: Memorial service with a calling time will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Schaeffer Funeral Home, Third and Alum streets, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 23, 2020