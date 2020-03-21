Home

Stevie Ray Kates, 50, of Penn Forest, passed suddenly on Thursday, March 19, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident on Route 903.
He was the husband of Terri S. (Koons) Kates. They were together for 31 years and married on Jan. 22, 2009.
Born in Allentown, he was a son of Leona M. (Bossons) Kates of Jim Thorpe and the late Earl R. Kates.
He was a graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School.
He worked in abatement asbestos removal with Forester Environmental, Inc. of Hazleton.
He was of the Lutheran faith.
Stevie loved spending time with his family and camping. He enjoyed working on cars, remodeling and could fix everything.
He was always good hearted and would help anybody.
He was very loved and will be greatly missed.
Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by a son, Stevie Ray Kates Jr., at home; a brother, Scott Kates and wife Tammy of Weatherly; a sister, Donna, wife of Joseph Corrocher of Jim Thorpe; and another sister, Amanda Sherman; and five nieces and nephews.
Service: Due to the current virus restrictions, a private immediate family service will be held.
Published in Times News on Mar. 21, 2020
