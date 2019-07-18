Home

POWERED BY

Services
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan A. George

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan A. George Obituary
Susan A. George
Susan A. George, 66, of Palmerton, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 12, in her home.
She worked many years as a presser for various area garment mills.
Susie loved cats and also enjoyed crafts and baking. She was a devoted fan of Barry Manilow.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Phyllis (Wagner) George.
Survivors: Nieces, Shannon, and husband Robert Sauers, Kelly, and husband Kevin Greene, and Melissa Heckman; nephew, Scott Heckman; grandnieces, Meredith and Madison Sauers, grandnephews, Cameron Sauers and Tyler Zeigafuse; brothers-in-law, Glenn Stroup and Lee Heckman.
Susie was predeceased by sisters, Jane Stroup and Kathleen Heckman.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home,
Palmerton. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now