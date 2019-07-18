|
Susan A. George
Susan A. George, 66, of Palmerton, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 12, in her home.
She worked many years as a presser for various area garment mills.
Susie loved cats and also enjoyed crafts and baking. She was a devoted fan of Barry Manilow.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Phyllis (Wagner) George.
Survivors: Nieces, Shannon, and husband Robert Sauers, Kelly, and husband Kevin Greene, and Melissa Heckman; nephew, Scott Heckman; grandnieces, Meredith and Madison Sauers, grandnephews, Cameron Sauers and Tyler Zeigafuse; brothers-in-law, Glenn Stroup and Lee Heckman.
Susie was predeceased by sisters, Jane Stroup and Kathleen Heckman.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home,
Palmerton. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on July 18, 2019