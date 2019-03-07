Home

Susan B. Heath

Susan B. Heath Obituary
Susan B. Heath
Susan B. Heath, of Breinigsville, Lehigh County, who recently celebrated 100 years, died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township.
Born Thursday, Jan. 30, 1919, in Coaldale, she was the daughter of the late Avil and Susan Beneck.
Susan was a longtime Tamaqua resident and a retiree of the Atlas Powder Company.
She was a member of Primitive Methodist Church. Susan enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles.
Surviving are a son, Stanley Yanus, and his wife, Denise, of Texas; daughters, Mary Freeland of Breinigsville, with whom she resided, and Elizabeth "Betty" Bower of Georgia; a brother, Charles Beneck of Orwigsburg; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Heath, in 2005; daughter, Kathryn Lewis; brothers, Joseph Beneck and Alvert Beneck; and sister, Anna Gruver.
Service: Private arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family. The E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home, Tamaqua, is in charge of arrangements. To offer condolences or share a fond memory of Susan, please visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 7, 2019
