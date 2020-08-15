Susan K. Kunkle
Susan K. Kunkle, 61, of Lansford, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in her residence.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Richard W. and Phyllis M. (Costenbader) Bowman.
Susan enjoyed riding horses and listening to oldies music. But most of all, she loved spending time with her daughter and grandchildren.
She was a member of Dinky Memorial Lutheran Church in Lehighton.
Surviving are a daughter, Amber Fatzinger and her companion, Francis Filoreto, of Sugarloaf; a brother, Kerry Bowman and his wife, Melanie, of Beltzville; grandchildren, Cillian and Baron Zimmerman, and Sienna Filoreto; an aunt, Viola Steigerwalt of Bowmanstown; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Gwen Jones; and a brother, Richard K. Bowman.
Services: Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Donations will be accepted in her name to the Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, PA 18240. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com
