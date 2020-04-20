|
Mrs. Suzanne A.
Surotchak
Mrs. Suzanne Audrey Surotchak, 73, of Jim Thorpe, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Thomas G. Surotchak. They were married for 51 years on Nov. 9, 2019.
She was most recently employ-ed at The Harry Packer Mansion, Jim Thorpe, as a manager of guest services. She formerly worked for the Allentown Blueprint Company and was a stay-at-home mom supporting her family's endeavors.
Born in Allentown on Sunday, June 30, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Martha (Wagner) Hummel.
She was of the Protestant faith.
An avid golfer, she was a member of the Mahoning Valley Country Club women's league for over 38 years.
She enjoyed doing crafts and traveling to the beach and across the globe with her husband and family. She was especially fond of fishing with her father at the Masconosa Fishing Club in the Pocono Mountains.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Gregory T., and his wife, Kelly, of Coaldale, and Mark D. of Harrisburg; two sisters, Mary, wife of Robert Rostron of Trenton, N.J., and Donna, wife of Colonel George Olivas of Snoqualmie, WA; five grandchildren, Andrew, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Carson and Brooklyn; and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a brother, James Richard Hummel, who died in November 2012.
Service: Due to the COVID-19 situation, a private service and interment will be held for the immediate family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehigh-ton. Contributions in her name may be made to St. John's Slovak Lutheran Church, 1 E. Abbott St., Lansford, PA 18232. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 20, 2020