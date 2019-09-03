|
|
Sylvester Vavra
Sylvester "Cip" Vavra, 92, of Coaldale, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus, Coaldale. He was the husband of the late Helen (King) Vavra, who passed away on Sept. 7, 1997.
He was employed as a sewing machine mechanic, plant manager and then a production engineer for the former Philip and Jones, now Van Heusen Company, Coaldale, where he created the white collar and cuff button down dress shirt.
He last worked for the former Eagle Shirt Company as a machine mechanic until retiring.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Joseph and Karoline (Chovanec) Vavra.
He was an Army veteran of World War II, having served with the 785th Military Police Battalion in Okinawa.
Vavra was a member of St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church, Coaldale.
He also belonged to the Coaldale Russian Club, where he was the steward, the Coaldale Lions Club and the Travelers Protective Association, and was a life member of the Coaldale American Legion.
Cip enjoyed shooting darts, playing shuffleboard, throwing horseshoes, and golfing, where he achieved one "hole-in-one."
He was very active in the Lansford Little League, where he was the manager of the Lansford Cubs when they won the 1966 league championship.
Known as the world's best storyteller, he loved bird-watching, doing puzzles and going to the casino, but what he enjoyed more than anything, was spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's events.
Surviving are two daughters, Karen, wife of Matthew Nichols of Lehighton, and Lisa, wife of Dave Hiles of Summit Hill; a son, Dennis, and his wife, Geri (Hook), of Coaldale; eight grandchildren, Nina, Lora, Keri, Mark, Allysa, Sami, Karoline and Anthony; two great-grandsons, Luke and Alexander; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by five sisters, Helen Vavra, Valerie Yost, Victoria Zuber, Josephine Smith and Rose Zenzel; and two brothers, Frank and Alfred Vavra.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church, 217 First St., Coaldale, with the Very Rev. James Waermedic officiating. Interment, parish cemetery, Summit Hill. Call 9-11 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Contributions in his name may be made to the Lansford Little League or Diakon "Meals on Wheels," c/o the Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, PA 18232. Online condolences can be offered at
