Mrs. Sylvia Anne
Mermon
Mrs. Sylvia Anne "Sue" Mermon, 81, of Mahoning Township, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in her residence with her caring family at her side. She was the wife of Eugene P. "Gene" Mermon Sr.
She was known as a beloved Mom, Nana or "Sue."
She was a housewife and homemaker and worked many years at Mahoning Elementary School as a lunch aide.
Born in Bowmanstown on Saturday, July 30, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Oliver and Bertha (Haydt) Solt.
A community leader, she volunteered her time as a Brownie scout leader, and served for many years with the Lehighton Booster Club as the head coach of the Navy cheerleaders and the track and field team.
She was the head cook at the Mahoning Valley Fire Company for many years and loved to cook, bake and work in her strawberry patch at her residence. Her home was always decorated for the holidays.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four daughters, Jean, wife of James Sherry, Jane, wife of Gene O'Brian, Joan, wife of Tim Polk, and Jill, wife of Paul Horwath; a son, Eugene P. "Genie" Jr.; grandchildren, Bill Ulshafer, Jason and Ronnie Fronheiser, Gene O'Brian, Ronnie Hibbler and Nicole Polk; great-
grandchildren, Christopher, Samantha, Cassandra, Braden, Aleiya, Caddie Ann and Abbie; brothers, Colin Solt Sr., Todd Solt and Kerry Solt; and nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grandnephews.
She was also predeceased by a son, Paul Mermon; a sister, Sherry Kay Solt; and three brothers, Richard, Roger and Gary Solt.
Service: As per her request, there will be no viewing. A service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to Emmanuel UCC, 519 Hamilton St., Bowmanstown, PA 18030. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 13, 2020