Sylvia H. George
Sylvia H. George, 79, of Lower Towamensing Township, passed away Saturday, June 20, in Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly. She was the wife of Delphin L. George. They were married 62 years in March.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who always put her family first.
She also worked for many years as a seamstress for the former Fernbrook Mills, Palmerton.
Sylvia was a member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, Kunkletown.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Hilda Smith.
Survivors: Husband; grandchildren Dean George Jr. and Lisa George; great-grandchildren Owen, Bryce and Dominic; several nephews.
Sylvia was predeceased by her son, Dean George Sr.; brothers Richard and Ronald; and sister, Shirley Stahler.
Services: Graveside, 12 p.m. Thursday, June 25, in Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton. Masks are required for calling hour at the funeral home. Contributions: St. Matthew's UCC, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown PA 18058. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Sylvia H. George, 79, of Lower Towamensing Township, passed away Saturday, June 20, in Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly. She was the wife of Delphin L. George. They were married 62 years in March.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who always put her family first.
She also worked for many years as a seamstress for the former Fernbrook Mills, Palmerton.
Sylvia was a member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, Kunkletown.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Hilda Smith.
Survivors: Husband; grandchildren Dean George Jr. and Lisa George; great-grandchildren Owen, Bryce and Dominic; several nephews.
Sylvia was predeceased by her son, Dean George Sr.; brothers Richard and Ronald; and sister, Shirley Stahler.
Services: Graveside, 12 p.m. Thursday, June 25, in Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton. Masks are required for calling hour at the funeral home. Contributions: St. Matthew's UCC, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown PA 18058. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jun. 23, 2020.