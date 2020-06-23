Sylvia H. George
Sylvia H. George
Sylvia H. George, 79, of Lower Towamensing Township, passed away Saturday, June 20, in Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly. She was the wife of Delphin L. George. They were married 62 years in March.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who always put her family first.
She also worked for many years as a seamstress for the former Fernbrook Mills, Palmerton.
Sylvia was a member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, Kunkletown.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Hilda Smith.
Survivors: Husband; grandchildren Dean George Jr. and Lisa George; great-grandchildren Owen, Bryce and Dominic; several nephews.
Sylvia was predeceased by her son, Dean George Sr.; brothers Richard and Ronald; and sister, Shirley Stahler.
Services: Graveside, 12 p.m. Thursday, June 25, in Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton. Masks are required for calling hour at the funeral home. Contributions: St. Matthew's UCC, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown PA 18058. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.


Published in Times News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
25
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
