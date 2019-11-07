|
|
Sylvia J. Arner
Sylvia J. (Tracy) Arner, 86, of Tamaqua, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Born Thursday, March 30, 1933, in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Ver-onica (Ful-mer) Tracy.
She was also predec-eased by her husband, Joseph S. Arner, on March 12, 2005; sisters, Rose McCarroll and Catherine Secara; brothers, Michael, Francis, Thomas, Daniel, Clement, Jerome and Joseph Tracy.
Surviving are son, Joseph S. Arner Jr., and his companion Hollye Witkus, of Middleport; daughters, Donna M. Zelonis, wife of David, of Mary D, Veronica C. Wood, wife of Martin, Ruth V. Morgan, wife of David, both of Middleport; brothers, Charles Tracy, John Tracy, and his wife Patricia, both of Tamaqua; sister, Teresa M. Zawatwicz of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Nicole Trubilla, James Matsago, Christopher Huegel and Scott Zelonis; great-grandchild, Charlotte Trubilla; and many nieces and nephews.
Sylvia attended St. Jerome's School and worked in the textile industry for many years. Sylvia retired from McAdoo Cigar.
She was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Tamaqua and was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 301 Pine St., Tamaqua.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Interment parish cemetery, Tamaqua.
Memorials to: St. Jerome Regional School, 54 Meadow Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252
Online condolences or a fond memory of Sylvia may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 7, 2019