Mrs. Sylvia J. Garcia

Mrs. Sylvia J. Garcia, 91, of Quakake, passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in the St. Luke's Miners Hospital, Coaldale. She was the widow of Manuel Garcia.

She was born and grew up in Quakake, a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Bowman) Zellner.

She was a graduate of the former Delano High School and a member of Christ UCC Church, Rush Township.

Surviving are a daughter, Judy Mogish of Quakake; a granddaughter Christine, wife of Mike DiPaolo; two great-grandchildren, Nicole and Michael DiPaolo of Armonk New York; a grandson, Jason Yanuzzi, and his companion, Adrienne, and her sons, Gavin and Riley; and nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Frey; a son-in-law, Mitch Mogish; a sister, Violet Price; and a brother, Raymond Zellner.

The family would like to express thanks to the staff of St. Luke's 5th floor rehabilitation center for all their help.

Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Published in Times News on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary