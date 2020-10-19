Sylvia Louise Kulp
Sylvia Louise (Jones) Kulp passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2020, at the Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Sylvia was born in Allentown, on Feb. 27, 1921, to Howard R. and Mabel A. (Neff) Jones.
She was the eldest of four children, Melvin David (Bud), Barbara (Jones) Henry and Theodore (Ted), who all preceded her in death.
She was a 1938 graduate of Allentown High School.
Sylvia was married to Walter Schuler Kulp Jr. on Jan. 9, 1941, who preceded her in death on April 21, 1982. They had four children, David L Kulp, husband of Cheri L. (Browning) Kulp, of Milford, MI, John (Jack) Kulp of Tamaqua, Scott R. Kulp of Fleetwood, and Louise A. (Kulp) Collura, wife of Jeffrey A. Collura of Nesquehoning; seven grandchildren, Nathan J. Kulp, Megan S. (Kulp) Compton, Loren M. Collura, James D. Kulp, Anjelika Kulp, Annaleecia A. Kulp, Ezekiel A. Kulp; two stepgrandsons, Jeffrey A. Collura and Justin A. Collura, and six great-grandchildren, Sylvia A. Compton, William C. Compton, Alex J. Collura, Wyatt L. Hageter, Eli M. Kroemer and Miles E. Kulp.
Sylvia loved to dance and play bridge. She was always volunteering her time to help others, whether it be with the Lehigh Valley Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, working in the gift shop, the Lionettes, Kiwanis wives, and the United Way, just to name a few. Sylvia was best known for always wanting her family and friends to gather for meals and laughs. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend to us all and will be greatly missed.
Services: will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Lamar Christ Funeral Home, 31 Mahanoy Ave., Tamaqua. Reception will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. and the funeral from 10 to 11 a.m. A luncheon will be served at the Tamaqua Station Restaurant, 18 N. Railroad St., Tamaqua, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, 1441 Roth Ave., Allentown. In lieu flowers in her memory, you may send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, 425 Eagle Rock Ave. No. 203, Roseland, NJ 07068; or St. Luke's Hospice, 777 Blakeslee Blvd. Dr East, Lehighton, PA 18235.