1/
Tammy Farber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tammy Farber
Tammy Farber, 50, of Andreas, died on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown.
She was a daughter of the late Lamar and Bonnie (Strohl) Wentz.
She was employed as a bartender for the East Penn Sporting Club, Andreas Sporting Club and the former Lehighton VFW.
Tammy was always there for her daughters. She was funny, fun loving and straight to the point. She loved listening to country music.
Surviving are her companion, Rick Stubbs of Andreas; three daughters, Ashley Miller of Jim Thorpe and Leah Farber and Kaiya Miller, both of Andreas; two brothers, Lamar Wentz Jr. and Greg Wentz, both of Palmerton; a sister, Kimberly Wentz in North Carolina; a grandson, Liam Miller-Schein; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, (Trachsville) 500 Church Road, Palmerton, with the Rev. Robert Johnson officiating. Call 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. CDC guidelines will be followed; social distancing and masks are required in the funeral home. Online condolences can be offered at
www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartman Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved