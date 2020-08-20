Tammy Farber

Tammy FarberTammy Farber, 50, of Andreas, died on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown.She was a daughter of the late Lamar and Bonnie (Strohl) Wentz.She was employed as a bartender for the East Penn Sporting Club, Andreas Sporting Club and the former Lehighton VFW.Tammy was always there for her daughters. She was funny, fun loving and straight to the point. She loved listening to country music.Surviving are her companion, Rick Stubbs of Andreas; three daughters, Ashley Miller of Jim Thorpe and Leah Farber and Kaiya Miller, both of Andreas; two brothers, Lamar Wentz Jr. and Greg Wentz, both of Palmerton; a sister, Kimberly Wentz in North Carolina; a grandson, Liam Miller-Schein; and nieces and nephews.Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, (Trachsville) 500 Church Road, Palmerton, with the Rev. Robert Johnson officiating. Call 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. CDC guidelines will be followed; social distancing and masks are required in the funeral home. Online condolences can be offered at