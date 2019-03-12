Mrs. Teresa M.

Vargo

Mrs. Teresa M. (Pordos) Vargo, 85, of Princeton Avenue, Palmerton, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, March 10, 2019, in the Chestnut Knoll Personal Care Home, Boyertown, Berks County. She was the widow of Frank J. Var-go, who died in 2008.

She was a secretary for the Borough of Palmerton for 22 years before retiring in 1995.

Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Stephen C. and Anna (Kost) Pordos.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton.

The deceased was a 1951 graduate of Palmerton High School and later graduated from the Allentown Business School.

She was a member of the Palmerton Hungarian Club.

Surviving are two daughters, Kathleen M. Henskens of Royersford, and Anna, wife of Andrew Ingel, DDS, of Las Vegas, Nevada; a son, John M. of Albuquerque, N.M.; and a grandson, Nicholas J. Vargo of Breckenridge, Colorado.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia A. Birosik, who died in 1995.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Interment, parish's old cemetery, Third Street, Palmerton. Call 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the Palmerton Memorial Park Association, P.O. Box 33, Palmerton, PA 18071. Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary