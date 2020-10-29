1/1
Teresa Margaret Campbell
Mrs. Teresa M. Campbell
Mrs. Teresa Margaret Campbell, 97, of Shenandoah, formerly of England, Auburn and Mahanoy City, died on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Shenandoah. She was the widow of Robert L. Campbell, who died June 9, 1998.
Born in Midd-lesbr-ough, Eng-land, on March 31, 1923, she was a daugh-ter of the late George and Margaret (Feeney) Munson.
A high school graduate, she served in World War II for the British Army.
Teresa was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are her children, Donald R. Campbell, and his wife, Dianna, of Glenside, Barbara Wagner and Joseph L. Campbell, both of Frackville, and David B. Campbell, and his wife, Valicia, of Reading; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Winefred Cox in England.
She was also predeceased by three sons, Michael J. Campbell, Robert G. Campbell and Paul D. Campbell; a granddaughter, Lisa; and three siblings, Dorothy Clark, George Munson and Dennis Munson.
Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Arrange-ments are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tamaqua Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com


Published in Times News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sky-View Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
