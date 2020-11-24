Terry L. Quinn
Terry L. Quinn, 67, of Quinn Lane, Ashfield, East Penn Township, died peacefully on Friday morning, Nov. 20, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of JoAnn M. (Semmel) Quinn since Oct 12, 1974.
He was self-employed for many years and was also employed by the former New Jersey Zinc Co., Palmerton, and the former Keystone Lamp Co., Slatington.
Born in Ashfield, he was a son of the late Donald and Margaret (Eck) Quinn.
An avid fisherman and hunter, he was a member of the East Penn Sporting Club. Terry also enjoyed NASCAR and attending races at the Mahoning Valley Speedway. Years ago, he was a driver and raced at the former Dorney Park Speedway.
He was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Michelle L. Behler, and her son, Kameron, and companion, Jeff Sampson, and his sons, Lucas and Andrew, and their twin daughters, Victoria and Lillian, of Palmerton; a son, Michael B. Quinn, and his wife, Rachel, and their children, Kennedy and Brayden, of Lehighton; a brother, Robert Quinn, and his companion, Jean Gressler, of Ashfield; a sister-in-law, Carol Quinn of Palmerton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by infant son, Duane Anthony; three sisters, Betty Kleintop, Dorothy Frohnheiser and Audrey Quinn; two brothers, Donald and George; and his parents-in-law, Walter J. and Edith M. (Borger) Semmel.
Service: Memorial service 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Graveside interment 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, Dinkey Memorial Cemetery, Ashfield. Call 6-7 p.m. Wednesday. Contri-butions in his name may be made to the East Penn Volunteer Fire Co., 403 Blue Mountain Road, Ashfield, PA 18212, or Dinkey Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 250, Ashfield. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
.