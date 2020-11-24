1/
Terry L. Quinn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry L. Quinn
Terry L. Quinn, 67, of Quinn Lane, Ashfield, East Penn Township, died peacefully on Friday morning, Nov. 20, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of JoAnn M. (Semmel) Quinn since Oct 12, 1974.
He was self-employed for many years and was also employed by the former New Jersey Zinc Co., Palmerton, and the former Keystone Lamp Co., Slatington.
Born in Ashfield, he was a son of the late Donald and Margaret (Eck) Quinn.
An avid fisherman and hunter, he was a member of the East Penn Sporting Club. Terry also enjoyed NASCAR and attending races at the Mahoning Valley Speedway. Years ago, he was a driver and raced at the former Dorney Park Speedway.
He was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Michelle L. Behler, and her son, Kameron, and companion, Jeff Sampson, and his sons, Lucas and Andrew, and their twin daughters, Victoria and Lillian, of Palmerton; a son, Michael B. Quinn, and his wife, Rachel, and their children, Kennedy and Brayden, of Lehighton; a brother, Robert Quinn, and his companion, Jean Gressler, of Ashfield; a sister-in-law, Carol Quinn of Palmerton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by infant son, Duane Anthony; three sisters, Betty Kleintop, Dorothy Frohnheiser and Audrey Quinn; two brothers, Donald and George; and his parents-in-law, Walter J. and Edith M. (Borger) Semmel.
Service: Memorial service 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Graveside interment 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, Dinkey Memorial Cemetery, Ashfield. Call 6-7 p.m. Wednesday. Contri-butions in his name may be made to the East Penn Volunteer Fire Co., 403 Blue Mountain Road, Ashfield, PA 18212, or Dinkey Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 250, Ashfield. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved