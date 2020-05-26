|
|
Terry L. White
Terry L. White, 54, of Tamaqua, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Ingrid R. (Eichman) White, whom he married Aug. 27, 2016.
He was the owner/operator of the former Terry's Transmissions, New Tripoli, and then owned/operated Terry White's Amusements for many years.
Born in Palmerton on Sept. 3, 1965, he was a son of the late Kermit J. and Dorcus (Sauerwine) White.
He was a 1983 graduate of Northern Lehigh High School.
White was active in motorcycles clubs, including the Flying Aces and the Reading Motorcycle Club, and was also a member of the Copeechan Club, Schnecksville, and the Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club, New Tripoli.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Bonnie, wife of Daniel Blewitt of Germansville, and Nicole Koch; two sons, Justin, and his companion, Lena Sapone, of Nazareth, and Corey of Slatedale; three stepdaughters, Christ-iana, Jessa and Alexandria Rodriguez; several grandchildren, including Dean, Kayla, Kameron and Logan; six stepgrandchildren, including Anthony and Troy; two brothers, Gary and Jeremy; and a sister, Kathy Ramer.
Service: Private grave-side service. Viewing 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. (We kindly ask you wear masks and observe social distancing). In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Times News on May 26, 2020