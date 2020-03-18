|
|
Terry R. Zehner
Terry R. Zehner, 60, of Tamaqua, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital, Coaldale.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Marlin G. and Betty Jane (Williams) Zehner.
Prior to retiring, he was the lead driver and working foreman for Mondelez International Nabisco, Allentown, for 20 years.
He was a 20-year Navy veteran having the rank of 1st Class Petty Officer AS1 and served as an aviation mechanic.
He was a member of West Penn Rod and Gun Club, where he served as a past president and helped extensively with benefits and fundraisers. He was also a member of numerous clubs, including the Andreas Sporting Club, Beaver Run Rod and Gun Club, and the Orioles, both of Lehighton.
Terry enjoyed riding his Harley and loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth "Kenny".
Surviving are a son, Zachary, and his wife Kaitlyn, of Lehighton; two daughters, Brittney, wife of Jim Pompa, of Palmerton, and Jordan, wife of Brandon Cummins, of Lehighton; three brothers, Gary, and his wife Jean Marie, of Andreas, Francis "Peck", and his wife Barbara, of New Ringgold, and Brett, of Clamtown; two sisters, Nancy Zehner, of South Tamaqua, and Sandra, wife of Joe Fritz, of Clamtown; seven grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold. Call noon-1 p.m. Military honors administered by the Lehighton UVO. Private interment.
Contributions to benefit the children activities may be made in his name to the West Penn Rod and Gun Club, 1047 Clamtown Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 18, 2020