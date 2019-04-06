Terry Snyder

Terry Snyder, 70, of Tamaqua, died Friday, April 5, at home. He was the husband of Darlene (Mashall) Snyder.

Terry worked as a security guard for several retail stores.

Born in Coal-

dale on Feb. 25, 1949, Terry was a son of the late Theodore and Margaret (Blackwell) Snyder.

He attended Tamaqua High School and then served in Vietnam during the war while a member of the Marine Corps from 1967 through 1972. He was awarded a Purple Heart, the Vietnam Combat Action Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze campaign stars, the Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation (Gallantry Cross Color w/palm and frame), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 device and the Rifle Sharpshooter Badge.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: daughters, Brenda Gustas and her husband Brian of Middleport, and Tammy Lobach and her husband Rodney of Lehighton; son, Terry Snyder Jr. of Wyomissing; seven grandchildren; brothers, Ronald Snyder and his wife Arminda of Los Angeles, CA, and Randy Snyder and his wife Joanne of Barnesville; sisters, Caryle Boyer and her husband Donald of Wind Gap and Margaret Brode of Tamaqua.

Terry was predeceased by a son, Brett; a brother, Theodore; and a sister, Lynn.

Service: Memorial service, 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua with the Rev. Bogdan Jurczyszyn officiating. Call 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials in Terry's name may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Online condolences at

