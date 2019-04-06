Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Snyder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terry Snyder Obituary
Terry Snyder
Terry Snyder, 70, of Tamaqua, died Friday, April 5, at home. He was the husband of Darlene (Mashall) Snyder.
Terry worked as a security guard for several retail stores.
Born in Coal-
dale on Feb. 25, 1949, Terry was a son of the late Theodore and Margaret (Blackwell) Snyder.
He attended Tamaqua High School and then served in Vietnam during the war while a member of the Marine Corps from 1967 through 1972. He was awarded a Purple Heart, the Vietnam Combat Action Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze campaign stars, the Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation (Gallantry Cross Color w/palm and frame), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 device and the Rifle Sharpshooter Badge.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: daughters, Brenda Gustas and her husband Brian of Middleport, and Tammy Lobach and her husband Rodney of Lehighton; son, Terry Snyder Jr. of Wyomissing; seven grandchildren; brothers, Ronald Snyder and his wife Arminda of Los Angeles, CA, and Randy Snyder and his wife Joanne of Barnesville; sisters, Caryle Boyer and her husband Donald of Wind Gap and Margaret Brode of Tamaqua.
Terry was predeceased by a son, Brett; a brother, Theodore; and a sister, Lynn.
Service: Memorial service, 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua with the Rev. Bogdan Jurczyszyn officiating. Call 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials in Terry's name may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Online condolences at
www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now