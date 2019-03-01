Terry V. Petitto

Terry V. Petitto, 69, of Albrightsville, passed away Feb. 27 at St. Luke's Hospital-Gnaden Huetten in Lehighton.

Terry was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Aug. 11, 1949, daughter of the late Anthony and Domenica (Sgarlato) Petitto.

She had worked as a legal secretary at Chadbourne & Parke in New York City for over 15 years.

Terry had attended Blue Mountain Community Church in Palmerton.

We have been blessed with the presence of Terry in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her children, Adam Viars of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Donna Skrip and her husband, James, of Albrightsville. She was the loving grandmother to her grandson, Adam Viars Jr. of Brooklyn, currently serving in the United States Coast Guard.

Service: Memorial service, 3 p.m., Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, with the Rev. Jennifer Eckhart officiating. Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in loving memory of Terry V. Petitto to: Blue Mountain Community Church, 25 Oak St., Palmerton, PA 18071.

www.gowerfuneral

home.com. Published in Times News on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary