Thelma M. Sauers

Thelma M. Sauers Obituary
Mrs. Thelma M.
Sauers
Mrs. Thelma M. Sauers, 85, of Lehighton, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in the St. Luke's Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, Lehighton. She was the wife of Richard Sauers for 61 years.
Born in Pac-kerton on Dec. 9, 1933, she was a daugh-ter of the late David and Martha (Lear) Steigerwalt.
She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Lehighton.
Thelma enjoyed shopping and going to the casinos, and she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Susan, wife of George Marcin, and Leslie Holland; a son, Bryan Sauers, husband of Valerie; a stepdaughter Lynn, wife of Joe Fittos; six grandchildren, Kerri, wife of Lee Hopkins, Tara, wife of Josh Shollenberger, Christian Marcin, Karissa Holland, Kris Holland and Desiree Sauers; two step-grandchildren, Jillian, wife of C.J. McGinley, and Joe Fittos Jr., husband of Mary; four great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Connor Shollenberger and Madelyn and Teagan Hopkins; a brother, Allen Steigerwalt, husband of Aileen; and two sisters, Pat Gower and Catherine Dreher.
She was also predeceased by a son-in-law, James Holland; and a sister, Doris Freeman.
Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, Lehighton Cemetery, Fourth and Alum streets, Lehighton, with the Rev. Dean Frey officiating. Arr-angements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Online condolences can be offered at www.
schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 23, 2019
