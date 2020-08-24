1/
Thelmas Mary Gardiner
Thelma Mary Gardiner
Thelma Mary Gardiner, 79, formerly of Summit Hill, passed away in Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Born in Palmerton Hospital on Aug. 15, 1941, she was the only child of William P. and Margaret (Derby) Gardiner.
She was a 1962 graduate of the Orthopedic Class of Carbon County Public Schools. In 1967, she received the
Ace-for-a-Brace award from the Pennsylvania Society for Crippled Children and Adults for five years of volunteer work with the Carbon County Special Education Classes in the Bevan School, Jim Thorpe.
After the death of her mother, she cared for her father for eight years. When her father passed away, she was able to live independently with the help of family and friends until her health began to fail.
She was a resident of Maple Shade Meadows Assisted Living for several years and eventually Mahoning Valley Nursing Home.
She was a lifelong member of Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church of Summit Hill. She enjoyed listening to music, knitting and making latch hook rugs and pictures.
She is survived by many cousins including her guardian and caregiver, Maxine Vermillion, and her husband Dr. Louis Vermillion, with whom she lived with for several years.
Service: Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in her name to Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church, 44 W. White St., Summit Hill, PA 18250.
Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com.


Published in Times News on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
