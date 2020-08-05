1/
Theodore F. Clemson Sr.
Theodore Franklin Clemson Sr.
Theodore Franklin Clemson Sr., 84, of Tamaqua, died on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lehighton. He was the husband of Maryann (Gilfert) Clemson, to whom he was married 23 years. Ted was predeceased by his first wife, Barbara D. (Fethers) Clemson in 1984.
Born in Tamaqua, on Dec. 9, 1935, he was a son of the late Henry Franklin and Sadie E. (Hughes) Clemson.
A 1954 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Ted was employed at Atlas/ICI where he was the watchman at the main gate for 33½ years.
He was a member of the Atlas 25 Year Club; Trinity United Church of Christ, Tamaqua; and the Tamaqua Rifle and Pistol Club. An avid wood worker, hunter and fisherman, Ted took many trips to the west to hunt and fish. He will be remembered for being the neighborhood Santa Claus during the 1980s.
He served honorably in the U.S. Army assigned to Venhills, VA; and also served in the Army National Guard.
In addition to his wife, Maryann, he is survived by sons, Theodore "Boomer" Clemson Jr., and his wife Susan, of Tamaqua, Richard M. Clemson of Hometown, and David S. Clemson, and his wife, Terry, of Tamaqua; daughters, Susan Follmer, and her husband Randy, of Tamaqua, and Diane B. Johnson of Tamaqua; stepchildren, Chris Ann Rossi, Todd Wagner and Sherry Stefiniak; 10 grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Ted was predeceased by brother, Marlin Clemson; and sister, Nira Sylvia Hagadish.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua with the Rev. Kevin Duffy-Guy officiating. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, will follow the services. Call 9-11 a.m. on Friday. Memorials in Ted's name may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 22 Lafayette St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly reminded to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com


Published in Times News on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
