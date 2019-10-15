|
Theodore Yasson
Father, grandfather, brother, uncle, world traveler, music connoisseur, self-taught linguist, Theodore Yasson, 93, formerly of Carbon County, left this world to spend eternity with his loving wife, Cecilia. He passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Sunrise Senior Living, East Brunswick, N.J.
The eldest of six siblings, Theodore was born in Nesquehoning and graduated from the former Summit Hill High School in the mid-1940s.
He lived in the Carbon County area until 1962, when he moved to Spotswood, N.J., where he resided for over 50 years.
In his early life, he was a coal miner in Nesquehoning and worked at his parents' business, Yasson's Horseshoe Bar and Grill, Summit Hill. Prior to retiring in 1992, he was an electrician for Schweitzer-
Mauduit International, Inc., Spotswood.
He traveled the world with his wife and went on many vacations with his son Ted and his family. He loved learning new things and talking to everyone he met to learn about them.
He played the upright bass, violin and taught himself how to play the piano at Sunrise. Before his death, he was learning Chinese on his iPad and often would talk Polish to anyone who understood the language.
What made him the proudest were his grandchildren, whom he adored. Every time they walked into the room, he had the biggest smile on his face. He enjoyed attending their many musical and theater performances at school and their many sporting events. They loved hearing about his life and the adventures he had on his travels. When they were babies and toddlers, Cecilia and him would take care of them when their parents went to work. It meant so much to his grandchildren to have this valuable time with them, which will be in their memories forever.
Theodore was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, Spotswood.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ella and Harry, his wife, Cecilia, who died in June, 2018, and his brothers, Gene and Harry.
Surviving are his two sons, Richard Lee "Rick," and his husband, David, of Franklin Park, N.J., and Theodore C. "Ted," and his wife, Darlene, of Plainsboro, N.J.; a daughter, Mary Ellen of Newark, DE; two brothers, Raymond, and his wife, Angela, of Jackson, N.J., and Thomas, and his wife, Michele, of Gilbert, AZ; a sister, Susanne Hunadi of Pembroke Pines, FL; and his two loving grandchildren, Theodore Jr. and Julianna.
Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, N.J. Entombment, Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick, N.J. Call 9-10 a.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to , 225 Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (). For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 15, 2019